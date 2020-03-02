After a week shrouded in self-doubt and worry, Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a convincing display over arch rivals Barcelona.



Ray Hudson, Thomas Rongen and Andres Cordero don't leave a stone unturned in their analysis of Sunday's rollercoaster ride at the Bernabeu, and try to make sense of the game-winning exploits of Vinicius Junior and seldom-seen Mariano Diaz.



Plus, Gabrielle Amado, Kaylyn Kyle and special guest Jimmy Conrad dial in from the Spanish capital to describe the atmosphere within the stadium, and share their own thoughts on the game.

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on iTunes

Subscribe on Acast

Subscribe on iHeartRadio

Ask the Magisterial Mailbag a question!

If you have a question you want answered on a future Magisterial Mailbag, or you just want to get a boiling hot take off your chest, email your correspondence to magisterial@bein.net or write to us on Twitter (@beinsportsusa) using the #beMagisterial hashtag. New Mailbag every Friday!