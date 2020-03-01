Vinicius Junior broke Barcelona's resistance and substitute Mariano Diaz added a second as Real Madrid leapfrogged their bitter rivals at the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win in Sunday's Clasico.

At the ripe age of 19 years, 233 days, Vinicius' deflected shot in the 71st minute put Madrid ahead at the Santiago Bernabeu and saw him replace Lionel Messi as the youngest Clasico goalscorer this century.

1 - Vinícius Júnior (19 years and 233 days) has become the youngest player to score in #ElClásico in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century, breaking the record previously held by Lionel Messi in March 2007 (19y 259d). Explosion. pic.twitter.com/cUnEb3tmeR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2020

Thibaut Courtois and Marc-Andre ter Stegen made vital saves with the game at 0-0 and both teams had efforts stopped on the line.

Messi was a peripheral figure as Madrid climbed above reigning champions Barca to the top of the table, with substitute Mariano Diaz completing a 2-0 victory.