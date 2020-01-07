It's all square at the top of the La Liga table following Barcelona's capitulation against "cellar dwellers" Espanyol and Real Madrid's hard-fought win over Getafe.

Ray Hudson rails against Ernesto Valverde's tactics and questions how Arturo Vidal fits with the club's tiki-taka philosophy, before the conversation turns to Los Blancos' lack of firepower but growing cohesion.

Plus, special guest and former Manchester United goalkeeper Gary Bailey is asked some uncomfortable questions about Liverpool's top-flight resurgence, as the crew grades the biggest moves of the winter transfer window so far.

