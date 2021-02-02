Marseille have reached out to Maurizio Sarri to take over as head coach, according to Fabrizio Romano

OM board have contacted Maurizio Sarri days ago as potential new manager after André Villas-Boas, but he’s not convinced, as of today. Sarri doesn’t like to take over in the middle of the season, he has rejected proposals in the past too for the same reason. 🔵 #OM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2021



Marseille have been rocked by controversy in recent days. On Saturday, enraged fans rioted at the team's training facility, which caused the postponement of the night's match against Rennes.

On Tuesday, current coach Andre Villas-Boas offered to step down from his position, apparently enraged that the club signed Olivier Ntcham against his wishes. Villas-Boas has since been suspended by the club.

Sarri's last job was at Juventus, where he lead the club to the 2019-20 Serie A title.



