Marseille's Ligue 1 match with Rennes has been postponed after violent protests from supporters at the club's training ground.

🚨 Compte-tenu des incidents survenus cet après-midi au centre d’entraînement de l’OM, la rencontre @OM_Officiel / @staderennais, 22e journée de @Ligue1UberEats, est reportée à une date ultérieure ➡ https://t.co/JrFXRfJ00K #OMSRFC pic.twitter.com/XzDZuFNvOR — Ligue de Football Professionnel (@LFPfr) January 30, 2021

A mob of Marseille fans breached the club's facilities on Saturday, seemingly in protest over the club's poor form and the leadership of president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.

Andre Villas-Boas admitted on Friday that he expects to leave at the end of the season, with Marseille sitting way off the pace in Ligue 1. Marseille have lost their last four matches in all competitions, and are without a win in as many league games.

Training centre vandalised by Marseille fans who penetrated it earlier this afternoon - 25 arrests made by police, according to RMC. pic.twitter.com/Y4ir7ZJN2q — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2021

Videos and images shared on social media of fans storming the club's training ground - where the players had gathered before they were due to face Rennes - also showed fires had been started, while L'Equipe also claimed that defender Alvaro Gonzalez was hit by a projectile. Fans also left graffiti around the entrance, stating: "Eyraud out... Eyraud leave."

Marseille subsequently requested the postponement of their match with Rennes, which was scheduled to kick-off at 21:00 local time (20:00 GMT).

More footage of the unfolding incident at Marseille’s training ground - via @mercat_om. pic.twitter.com/WnrCQ3I4jl — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 30, 2021

The LFP, with the agreement of Rennes, approved the request, and it remains to be seen when the match will be played. A statement on Ligue 1's official website read: "The match of the 22nd day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats between Olympique de Marseille and Stade Rennais FC has been postponed.

"Given the incidents that occurred this afternoon at the Olympique de Marseille training center, the OM – Stade Rennais FC match has been postponed to a later date."