Marseille have taken disciplinary action against Andre Villas-Boas following the Portuguese coach's offer to resign from the Ligue 1 club due to the signing of Olivier Ntcham.

Ntcham joined on loan until the end of the season from Celtic on deadline day despite Villas-Boas saying he did not want the player.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss consequently felt his position was no longer tenable and offered to leave, citing a disagreement with Marseille’s sporting policy.

Marseille official statement:

"Olympique de Marseille announces the dismissal of André Villas-Boas as a precaution.

"This protective decision has become inevitable given the recent repetition of actions and attitudes which seriously harm the Marseille Olympic institution and its employees who defend it daily.

"The remarks made today at a press conference in particular about Pablo Longoria, managing director responsible for football, are unacceptable.

"His exceptional investment cannot be called into question and was on the contrary welcomed by all during this winter transfer window marked by an unprecedented crisis. Possible sanctions will be taken against André Villas-Boas following disciplinary proceedings."

Marseille have won just one of their past eight Ligue 1 matches, with a 3-1 loss at Monaco last time out their third straight defeat.

Their meeting with Rennes on Saturday was called off after fans stormed the training ground in protest.

Villas-Boas accepted the club's request for time before making a decision on his resignation and he was still preparing the team for Wednesday's trip to Lens.

"I'm focused on Lens. We continue until the board lets me go," he added.