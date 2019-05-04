Neymar scored his 50th Paris Saint-Germain goal and Edinson Cavani missed a late VAR-assisted penalty as the Ligue 1 champions' underwhelming end to the season continued with a 1-1 draw against Nice.

Having brought up his milestone PSG goal from the spot on the hour to cancel out Ignatius Ganago's fine 46th-minute strike, Neymar won a penalty in the closing stages when referee Frank Schneider used VAR to deem that Dante had fouled his compatriot.

6 - Paris have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six Ligue 1 games (15 goals conceded), their longest run in the top-flight since March-April 2015 (7). Decompression. pic.twitter.com/k2MrWNg3mk — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 4, 2019

However, with Neymar off the pitch having received treatment, Cavani failed to beat Walter Benitez, and the Uruguay striker was fortunate to escape with just a booking when his temper boiled over in stoppage time.

Thomas Tuchel's side have now won just one of their last six Ligue 1 outings.