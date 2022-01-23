Paris Saint-Germain stretched their lead in the 2021/22 season of Ligue 1 by thrashing Stade de Reims 4-0. PSG moved to a 16-5-1 record and are now 10 points ahead of second-place Nice. Reims is in the 14th slot with 5-9-8.

Marco Verratti opened the score of what had been a close match until the 44th minute when he found a deflected ball around the left of the box and sent it in. In the 62nd minute, Sergio Ramos took advantage of a rebound from Reims' goalkeeper to push it in for his first PSG goal.

Verratti provoked an own goal by Wout Faes at the 67th and Danilo Pereira made it 4-0 in the 75th minute for the convincing PSG victory.

PSG have attempted 833 passes in this game, the highest total by any team in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.



Reims have failed to score in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, a run of 291 minutes without a goal.



PSG have attempted 22 shots in this game, their highest total in a single match in the French Ligue 1 this season.



PSG have scored in each of their last 14 games in the French Ligue 1, scoring 32 goals in that run.



PSG have scored in their last 14 games in the French Ligue 1, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 15 games from 18th August 2018 to 26th January 2020.



PSG have scored in 12 of their 12 games, only Strasbourg (15) have scored goals in more matches in the French Ligue 1 this season.



PSG are undefeated in their last 13 games in the French Ligue 1, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 14th January 2017 to 26th November 2017, a run of 14 games.



L. Paredes attempted 129 passes in this game, the highest total for a PSG player in the French Ligue 1 this season.



K. Mbappé has assisted 6 goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other player in the French Ligue 1.



Reims have failed to win in their last 3 games in the French Ligue 1, their last joint longest winless streak was from 1st October 2021 to 21st November 2021.



Reims have failed to score in 7 of their 13 games, more often than any other team in the French Ligue 1 this season.



