Thilo Kehrer has tested positive for coronavirus, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed.

Kehrer played the full 90 minutes of PSG's 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, the French champions' first game with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

PSG face Brest on Saturday in Ligue 1 before taking on Marseille in the Trophee des Champions on Wednesday.

A club statement read: "Thilo Kehrer has returned a positive test for COVID-19. He will start a period of isolation and is subject to the appropriate health protocols."

Kehrer – a 2018 signing from Schalke – has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.