Kylian Mbappe has made a last-ditch attempt to keep Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid Adil Aouchiche at the club - even promising him pairs of trainers as an incentive to stay.

Aouchiche, 17, is rated as one of the finest talents at Parc des Princes and made his debut in a 2-0 defeat of Metz in August 2019.

The midfielder, however, is yet to sign a professional contract with PSG and is therefore free to leave once the French transfer window opens on Monday.

Goal revealed that Aouchiche underwent a medical at Saint-Etienne in May and, despite PSG's hopes to keep their young star, the prospect of more first-team opportunities at their Ligue 1 rivals appears to have made up his mind.

Arsenal have also been linked with his services, as have reigning Serie A champions Juventus.

The Gunners reportedly held brief discussions with the player's representatives but there was no contract offer made and a move for the Frenchman was not seen as being possible at the time.

Mbappe, however, still holds out hope that he could sign terms at his current club and dangled a tempting bribe in order to try to convince the youngster.

"Sign the contract! I can offer you some more trainers," the France international joked in replying to a picture Aouchiche posted on Instagram.

The teenager replied in a similarly humorous tone, telling his team-mate: “I don’t trust you anymore. You owe me too much already.”