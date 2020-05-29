GOAL

PSG are set to lose Adil Aouchiche on a free transfer after the midfielder, who has been linked with Premier League side Arsenal, arrived at Saint-Etienne for the first part of a medical.

Sources have told Goal that the highly-rated 17-year-old arrived in Forez on Thursday evening with two of his representatives and underwent preliminary medical tests with ASSE on Friday, with a view to signing for the club.

The latest developments also come on a day when PSG lost another player from their academy system, with Ayoub Yousfi rejecting a contract from Thomas Tuchel's side in favour of a switch to Angers.