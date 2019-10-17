Paris Saint-Germain have been boosted by the return of Kylian Mbappe to their squad to face Nice, with Edinson Cavani also included.

The Ligue 1 champions were dealt injury blows during the international break as world-record signing Neymar and impressive midfielder Idrissa Gueye sustained hamstring issues.

But Thomas Tuchel can call on star attacker Mbappe again on Friday, with the World Cup winner available after a complication with his hamstring ahead of the previous match against Angers.

Mbappe had been out earlier in the campaign with a similar issue and had to withdraw from France duty during the international break.

Tuchel told a news conference on Thursday the 20-year-old has been "training normally" as he hoped to have him available.

"I am happy that we reached an agreement with the France national team because he couldn't play," Tuchel said. "On Monday, he trained by himself to keep coming back. He couldn't have played against Turkey.

"He now has a full week of training under his belt, but that's different, training with a small group of players, compared to a high-intensity match of football.

"You can't play when you're only 80 per cent. You need to be 100 per cent for these types of matches."

Mbappe was joined in the PSG squad by their record goalscorer Cavani, who has not played since August.

The Uruguay international - out of contract at the end of the season and linked to Juventus - is back following a hip injury.