Sylvian Robert, the mayor of Lens, has expressed his disapproval with the decision to postpone this weekend's Ligue 1 match between Lens and PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain have been granted an extended break before starting their 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign after their trip to Lens was postponed.

The reigning champions had been due to begin their title defense at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday, six days after their 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

“There are a lot of misunderstandings in this decision. Not being able to play six days after a Champions League final and explain to us that we can play matches every three days afterwards is difficult to understand.

We do not take into consideration all the elements that are peripheral to this match. I think the League's decision had already been taken and that we wanted to make it support the decision by saying that Racing had shared this desire to postpone the match. I am not sure this is a real choice."

Thomas Tuchel's men played three Champions League games in 12 days in Portugal - where the competition was concluded having been halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic - and PSG wanted to give their players more time to recover before beginning the new season.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed that PSG's request has been approved by both Lens and local broadcaster Canal +, with the fixture rearranged to Thursday, September 10.