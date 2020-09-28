Ligue 1: All The Goals From Week 5 September 28, 2020 20:10 2:25 min Relive each and every goal from Week 5 of the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season PSG Ligue 1 Lorient Montpellier HSC Lyon Angers Ligue 1 Highlights Metz RC Strasbourg Dijon Marseille Rennes NImes Lens Brest -Latest Videos 1:47 min Barca to Check No Confidence Motion 1:08 min Montpellier Salvage Last-Gasp Point Against Dijon 3:29 min Nimes Clinch Late Draw Against Lens 2:01 min Bayern 'Betrayed' by Dest's Barca Move 1:41 min Sports Burst - Messi's Happy Monday 6:58 min Madrid Confirm Kroos Injury Following Tests 0:30 min LeBron The Ultimate Test - Butler 0:40 min Higuain Misses Penalty on MLS Debut 2:10 min PitchCam: Messi Sees Fireworks on LaLiga Return 1:41 min Koeman: Fati Has a Huge Future at Barca