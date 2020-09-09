Lyon sporting director Juninho expressed his desire for Real Madrid's Karim Benzema to re-join boyhood club.

Benzema emerged from Lyon's youth system in 2004, going on to win four Ligue 1 titles among other honours before moving to Madrid in 2009.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed great success at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he has claimed three LaLiga trophies and four Champions League titles as part of his silverware haul of 18.

Benzema is contracted to Madrid until 2022 but Juninho – who played alongside the Frenchman at Lyon – said: "It is our dream for Karim to finish up with us.

"It is the dream of everyone [at OL] to bring him back for two seasons, to play in the Champions League with us, be a leader, score goals, bring us his experience and help us to win matches."