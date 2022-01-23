Sergio Ramos hopes his maiden Paris Saint-Germain goal will be the first of many after opening his account for the club.

The defender was on target in the second half at the Parc des Princes as the runaway Ligue 1 leaders enjoyed a commanding 4-0 victory over Reims.

Ramos was making only his second league start for PSG, with injury problems meaning he has endured a challenging start to life in the French capital since making the switch from Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old was thrilled to mark his return to the starting line-up with a goal and 90 minutes under his belt.

"I am very happy for this victory and for my first goal with this team," Ramos told Amazon Prime Video. "I'm glad I played 90 minutes. I like to have the support of the fans. It's good to have taken the three points.

"This is my first goal with PSG and I hope there will be many more. The important thing is to improve physically day after day and show the best version of myself to the team."

Mauricio Pochettino, whose side extended their unbeaten home run in Ligue 1 to 14 matches, also expressed his delight for Ramos.

"I'm happy for him. It's important for him to finish a game," the head coach said. "In addition, with his goal, he validated all this. We will still work on his physical form.

"We didn't play the way we wanted to do in the first half. Then we made a lot of mistakes.

"In the second [half], we played better – with more pressure and presence. We found spaces, we scored, and continue to move forward."