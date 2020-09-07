Lyon star Memphis Depay is aware of interest in his services amid links to Barcelona, but the attacker is unsure if he will make a move.

Depay is being targeted by Barca, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has taken over, and Roma.

The 26-year-old knows there is interest in him, but said it remained to be seen whether he would move.

GARCIA: I'LL DRIVE MEMPHIS TO BARCA MYSELF

"We just have to see what will happen. I'm going to report to the club [Lyon] tomorrow [Tuesday]," Depay told NOS after the Netherlands' 1-0 loss to Italy in the Nations League.

"Then we'll see. I have not heard much further from my agent.

"I know there is interest, but I don't have much else to say about it because I don't know much about it."

ROMA COMPETING WITH BARCA FOR MEMPHIS - AULAS

Depay scored 15 goals in 22 games for Lyon last season despite suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in December.

He started the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season with a hat-trick against Dijon last month.