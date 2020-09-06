Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has admitted that he would drive Memphis Depay to Barcelona personally if the chance arose for the Ligue 1 side's captain to make the move to Camp Nou.

The Dutchman has been mooted as a potential target for the Blaugrana as they begin to adapt to life under Ronald Koeman following a frustrating 2019-20 campaign that saw the club come up short on all fronts.

Garcia professed his hope that he would remain at the club, but added that he would not stand in the way of a move to Spain.

"Memphis is a top player, he is a fantastic player who is returning following an ACL operation. If he can do the season with us, we will be stronger for it", Garcia told French outlet Telefoot.

"Aside from that, for a lot of my great players, if they have the option to join a club that is built to win the Champions’ League, and we came up against a few of them in the Champions’ League this year, I will personally take them there in my car.”