Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de la Ligue dominance came to a dramatic end as Marcus Thuram overcame one penalty miss to convert another at the death in Guingamp's eventful 2-1 away triumph.

Having squandered a chance to put the Ligue 1 strugglers ahead from the spot, Thuram later held his nerve to convert the winner from the spot in the 93rd minute.

#PSGEAG 97' 🚨 ILS L'ONT FAIT !!! Guingamp met un terme à l'invincibilité de Paris en @CoupeLigueBKT en s'imposant au Parc des Princes ! (1-2)



Guingamp est MA-GI-QUE !!! 🔴⚫💪 pic.twitter.com/I94cKOobfN — En Avant de Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) January 9, 2019

PSG, the tournament's champions in each of the previous five campaigns, had earlier gone ahead in the 62nd minute, Neymar breaking the deadlock just over a minute after Thuram's initial miss.

But a second Guingamp spot-kick was dispatched by substitute Yeni N'Gbakoto with nine minutes left and Thomas Tuchel's men were then sensationally dumped out by Thuram's decisive strike in the final moments.