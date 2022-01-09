OGC Nice regains the second position at the table, at least for the moment, after a win 3-0 against Brest.

Kasper Dolberg scored the first goal after 13 minutes, and just minutes later Morgan Schneiderlin saw the red card for a reckless challenge. Brest tried to equalize but Walter Benitez was up to the challenge. Delort then scored in the 79th minute and Gouiri in the 4th minute of added time to secure the win for Nice.

Nice is now second with 36 points, while Brest is 12th with 25 points.

Brest 0-3 Nice

What's on beIN Channels this weekend