Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is on the brink of completing a move to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, reports RMC Sport.

The 30-year-old is expected to fly to the south of France in the next 24 hours to undergo a medical and put the finishing touches on the move.

The former Southampton player, who joined Everton from Manchester United in January 17, made 15 appearances for the Toffees this season before suffering a knee injury in February that required surgery.