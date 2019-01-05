Report: Rabiot Has Agreed To Barcelona Free Transfer

Ardien Rabiot is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer to join Barcelona, according to The Guardian.

The 23-year-old will reportedly move over to LaLiga on a five-year deal set to pay him an $11.3million signing bonus and weekly wages of over $215,000 per week.

Rabiot has long ben the subject of transfer speculation after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension with PSG, and the indefinite benching that followed disagreements with club officials. The resulting turmoil has made him the target of ire from home fans.

In recent weeks, Barcelona have twice denied that any agreement had been reached with the French midfielder, but now that the January transfer window is open, Rabiot is free to negotiate with another club, as his PSG contract is set to expire at the end of the season.