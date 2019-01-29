Report: PSG Not Giving Up On Gueye Pursuit

GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain will not give up on signing Everton's Idrissa Gueye before the January transfer window closes, le10sport claims.

Sky Sports reported on Monday that Everton looked set to reject a £21.5 million ($28m) bid, while the French outlet suggests the Toffees are looking for closer to £35m ($46m).

The player himself has handed in a transfer request and will look to work with the French champions, who are struggling with injuries in midfield, to make the move happen.

Arsenal and Manchester City have joined the race to sign the 29-year-old Senegal international, Sky Sports reports.

PSG have been seen as the front-runners to sign the midfielder, but Everton have been unwilling to sell.

Gueye has been left out of the Everton squad for Tuesday's clash with Huddersfield Town.