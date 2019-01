GOAL

Arsene Wenger is in the frame to replace Antero Henrique as Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director according to ESPN.

Barcelona's signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax is the latest in what is seen as recruitment failures by Henrique as he has also been unable to land Lucas Paqueta and could not convince Adrien Rabiot to sign a new contract.

PSG Thomas Tuchel has met with Wenger and the pair have discussed numerous topics, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.