After departing Besiktas in December, former Real Madrid defender Pepe is set to join AS Monaco, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

The struggling Ligue 1 side have been busy in the early January transfer window, having already signed defender Naldo from Schalke.

Thierry Henry's side is also reported to be finalizing a deal for Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas, and have show interest in adding Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho.