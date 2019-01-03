Español
Naldo Joins AS Monaco From Schalke

Naldo has joined AS Monaco from Schalke on a new deal until the summer of 2020

GOAL

Monaco have announced the signing of Brazilian defender Naldo from Schalke. 

 

The 36-year-old centre-back has made just seven Bundesliga appearances this term and will link up with Thierry Henry's side until the summer of 2020.

He ends a 14-year spell in Germany and will aim to add experience to a Monaco team languishing in 17th place in Ligue 1.

