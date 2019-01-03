Naldo Joins AS Monaco From Schalke

GOAL
Monaco have announced the signing of Brazilian defender Naldo from Schalke.
🖊🇧🇷 AS Monaco are thrilled to announce the signing of former Schalke 04 defender, Naldo, on a deal that runs until June 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣. pic.twitter.com/a7yHepUrNS— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 3, 2019
The 36-year-old centre-back has made just seven Bundesliga appearances this term and will link up with Thierry Henry's side until the summer of 2020.
He ends a 14-year spell in Germany and will aim to add experience to a Monaco team languishing in 17th place in Ligue 1.
💬 #Naldo: "I will always have fond and fantastic memories of my two and a half years at Schalke, including some big moments."— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 3, 2019
Best of luck for the future, Naldo! 👋🔵⚪️ #s04 pic.twitter.com/f20QmfrJg2