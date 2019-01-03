Naldo Joins AS Monaco From Schalke

GOAL

Monaco have announced the signing of Brazilian defender Naldo from Schalke.

🖊🇧🇷 AS Monaco are thrilled to announce the signing of former Schalke 04 defender, Naldo, on a deal that runs until June 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣. pic.twitter.com/a7yHepUrNS — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 3, 2019

The 36-year-old centre-back has made just seven Bundesliga appearances this term and will link up with Thierry Henry's side until the summer of 2020.

He ends a 14-year spell in Germany and will aim to add experience to a Monaco team languishing in 17th place in Ligue 1.