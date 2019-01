GOAL

AS Monaco have lined up Crystal Palace centre-back Mamadou Sakho as a January transfer target, according to L'Equipe.

The 28-year-old has been ever-present for the Eagles in the Premier League this season, impressing alongside James Tomkins in the heart of the defence.

Monaco are close to securing the signature of Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas and Sakho is next on their list, as club boss Thierry Henry aims to bolster his squad in a bid to avoid relegation from Ligue 1 in 2019.

