Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola would head to Real Madrid in a deal for Keylor Navas, according to AS.

The French side's starting goalkeeper would head to the Bernabeu in exchange, where he would backup Thibaut Courtois.

According to a report from La Nación, Navas has agreed to personal terms with PSG.

The Costa Rica No. 1 is not happy to see his appearances at Madrid restricted to cup competitions, with Courtois set to be Zinedine Zidane's first choice in La Liga this season.