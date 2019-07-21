Report: Koscielny to Make Rennes Switch

GOAL

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny is set to meet with club officials and his London management team after agreeing terms with Stade Rennais, reports RMC Sport.

The 33-year-old French centre-back only has one year remaining on his Gunners contract, and is rumored to have turned down a move to Bordeaux this summer.

Breaking | Laurent Koscielny has agreed personal terms with Rennes, according to RMC. https://t.co/ShB1PkfG1Z — Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 21, 2019

Arsenal confirmed the defender refused to travel on their pre-season tour of the United States.

A statement from the club read: "Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel to the US for our pre-season tour.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions.

"We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

Koscielny made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season after returning from a long-term Achilles injury in December.