Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Matches Limited To 1,000 Fans Due To Coronavirus

French authorities will restrict Ligue 1 games to just 1,000 fans, or have them played behind closed doors, until at least April 15.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Ligue 1 matches will be played behind closed doors or see fan numbers restricted to 1,000 as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister for sport Roxana Maracineanu confirmed the decision after chairing a meeting on Monday to discuss plans to combat the outbreak.

Paris Saint-Germain's game against Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed due to the virus, while their Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors following guidance from police.

PSG's Ligue 1 matches against Nice and Marseille, as well as the Coupe de la Ligue final with Lyon on April 4, will all be affected.

UEFA Champions League Ligue 1 Borussia Dortmund coupe de la ligue Lyon Marseille Nice coronavirus
Previous Lille Take Care Of Lyon In 1-0 Win
Read
Lille Take Care Of Lyon In 1-0 Win
Next

Latest Stories