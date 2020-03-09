Ligue 1 Matches Limited To 1,000 Fans Due To Coronavirus

Ligue 1 matches will be played behind closed doors or see fan numbers restricted to 1,000 as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Minister for sport Roxana Maracineanu confirmed the decision after chairing a meeting on Monday to discuss plans to combat the outbreak.

Paris Saint-Germain's game against Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed due to the virus, while their Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors following guidance from police.

PSG's Ligue 1 matches against Nice and Marseille, as well as the Coupe de la Ligue final with Lyon on April 4, will all be affected.