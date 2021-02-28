Zinedine Zidane lost his temper during a press conference on Sunday on the eve of Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad when he was asked about the status of Sergio Ramos' contract negotiations.

"That's unbelievable, man. What more do you want me to say now? I don't know," a clearly annoyed Zidane said.

He answered the question nonetheless, saying he hopes the issue is going to be settled as soon as possible.

Ramos, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, though they are rumored to have distanced themselves from such stories given it was claimed the experienced center-back was asking for a wage greater than that of Kylian Mbappe.

The 34-year-old is currently out with a knee injury and will miss Monday's game against La Real.

