Zinedine Zidane's "primary" objective as Real Madrid coach next season will be to win LaLiga and end Barcelona's recent dominance.

Barca – who beat Deportivo Alaves 2-0 on Tuesday – could be crowned champions for the fifth time in seven years on Wednesday if Valencia manage to beat second-placed Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ernesto Valverde's men have looked destined for the title for much of the season and are 16 points ahead of Madrid, whose campaign has been a turbulent one.

Julen Lopetegui started the season as coach before being replaced by Santiago Solari in October, though he only lasted until March and was succeeded by the returning Zidane.

Los Blancos are expected to flex their financial muscle at the end of the campaign in a bid to close the gap on Barca, and Zidane has no doubt what his main target will be in 2019-20.

"There is no particular reason [for Barca's recent dominance]," Zidane told reporters ahead of Thursday's clash with Getafe.

"What I can say is that next year we will try to start LaLiga in the best way. LaLiga is the day-to-day, it is very important.

"Right from pre-season we will try to start very well, otherwise it will be complicated again. Next year LaLiga has to be in the primary goal, for sure.

"Lately they [Barca] are doing well and we have to recognise and congratulate them, but in history Madrid have many more titles.

ZIDANE 'MUST MAKE MADRID HUNGRY'

"We have 33 LaLiga titles, and Barcelona have how many? Recently they have done better, and we have to change that.

"For me, the most important thing is LaLiga. In the Champions League you have 12 or 13 games if you win it; LaLiga is every day."