Defending champions Atletico Madrid face current league leaders - and local rivals - Real Madrid, in the latest action from the Spanish top flight tomorrow.

Atletico currently sit fourth in the table, 10 points off the lead.

With only one loss in their opening 16 league games, Real look set to beat on their recent run of ten unbeaten games against Atletico.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is realistic - but optimistic- about the challenge that awaits his side.