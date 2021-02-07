Diego Simeone refuses to entertain comparisons between his current Atletico Madrid team with the side that won the 2013/14 LaLiga title.

The Argentinean led the Rojiblancos to their first league championship since the 1995/96 campaign and is once again favorite to repeat that feat.

Atletico have established a seven point lead at the top of the table and still have two games in hand over second-placed Real Madrid.

However, Simeone is not taking anything for granted ahead of Monday's clash against Celta Vigo.

"We can't compare them because the comparison can only be made at the end of the season.

"We have now finished the first half of the season but the league is very long very hard, very difficult and very complex.

"I don't have a way to look for comparisons. I never compare.

"We are looking at what we have and we try to empower the players that we have in our plan.

"We re looking at it game by game in relation to the club's objectives."