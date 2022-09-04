Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone hopes goalkeeper Jan Oblak has avoided any serious injury after being forced out of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad due to a thigh injury.

The Slovenia international was replaced in the 85th minute after colliding with Reinildo in an attempt to thwart Umar Sadiq.

Atletico will be sweating on Oblak's fitness given the vice-captain's importance to the side, winning LaLiga's Zamora Trophy five times including in 2020-21. Oblak did not miss one match for Atleti last term.

"Let's hope that Oblak won't be out for too long," Simeone told reporters. "The doctors will tell you in the next few days."

Simeone refused to be drawn on the VAR after his side were denied an Alvaro Morata goal in the 29th minute for an apparent Joao Felix handball, while Umar Sadiq's equaliser for Sociedad also came with a hint of handball but stood.

However, Atletico team manager Tomas Renones was more forthright about the officiating, claiming the referees had a "very bad day".

"We have to understand that referees can also have bad days," he said. "Today is a clear example of a very bad day.

"The general feeling is one of great disappointment. We have seen different judgements. The referees give us a talk every year at the beginning of the season and then what is carried out is totally different.

"We have seen Joao Felix have a goal disallowed because it hits his arm and then there is a very similar play by Real Sociedad where he shoots, it hits his arm, it's a goal and the VAR doesn't intervene. I don’t understand the judgement of both sides.

"Referees can make mistakes, but the consequences are for us."