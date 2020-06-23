Atletico Madrid again etched Diego Simeone's name into their record books as they defeated Levante on Tuesday.

A vital victory in the chase for Champions League qualification represented a landmark for iconic head coach Simeone in LaLiga.

The 1-0 win - secured thanks to an early own goal - was Simeone's 194th in the league as Atleti boss, matching Luis Aragones' record haul.

🤩 @Simeone has equalled Luis Aragonés as the Atlético de Madrid coach with the most wins in the history of @LaLigaEN (194).



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/QoRYbyt7PK — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) June 23, 2020

After three consecutive triumphs following the resumption of football in Spain, the 2013-14 title-winning coach reached the total in his 319th LaLiga match.

Aragones - the club's record goalscorer as a player - had four stints as Atleti coach, winning LaLiga in 1976-77, but required 407 games to tally 194 top-flight wins.

Simeone will have the opportunity to claim top spot outright when his side host Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.