Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has revealed that he “couldn’t take it anymore” after suffering more hamstring trouble this season, with another injury setback leaving him “angry”.

The talented 20-year-old is now back to full fitness and claims to be “very happy” with life at Santiago Bernabeu.

That was not the case at the turn of the year, with another unfortunate injury issue leaving him on the sidelines as Zinedine Zidane’s side struggled for consistency.

What has been said?

Rodrygo has told Real Madrid TV : “The whole time I was away it was difficult.

“I couldn't take it anymore being without playing and watching the games on TV.

“I was even getting angry, but now I'm very happy and working every day to be better.

“The hardest thing is to catch the rhythm again and having the confidence that I had before I injured myself. The rest is easier.”

How many games did Rodrygo miss?

The promising Brazilian lasted just 38 minutes of Real’s 2-0 win over Granada on December 23.

He was not seen again until March 1, with a two-month stint in the treatment room forcing him to sit out 12 games across all competitions.

Rodrygo had previously missed three fixtures during the 2019-20 campaign after suffering a hamstring complaint.

The bigger picture

The highly-rated youngster has taken in five appearances since returning to full fitness, but is still looking to add to the solitary strike he recorded earlier this season in a Champions League clash with Inter.

He should get plenty of opportunities to improve that tally, with Real readying themselves for a crucial run that will include important fixtures in an ongoing La Liga title defence and a meeting with Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Rodrygo added on the challenges to come: “Everybody is seeing that we fight until the end in every match.

“Real Madrid’s badge indicated that we are going to fight until the end, no matter how many points behind Atletico or Barcelona we are, we always fight.

“Liverpool will be a very tough opponent, we’re all training hard now for what’s ahead and we’re hoping we can advance to the next round.

“Every match is important but in this moment of the season the matches are crucial. It’s a different feeling which makes us want to play and perform well, these are special games for sure.”