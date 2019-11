GOAL

Real Madrid have opened negotiations with Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz over a possible move to Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

REPORT: REAL MADRID TARGET SANCHO

According to ESPN, the Blancos held a meeting with the 23-year-old in October, with his current market value set at around €80 million ($89m, £69m).

ZIDANE: I DON'T WANT BALE TO LEAVE IN JANUARY

Ruiz has scored once in ten Serie A appearances this season.