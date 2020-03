GOAL

Real Madrid are considering Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for head coach Zinedine Zidane - according to The Independent.

Pressure mounted on Zidane in the wake of damaging defeats against Levante and Manchester City in February, but a 2-0 Clasico win over Barcelona on Sunday helped lift the mood at Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have asked to be kept up to date on ex-Tottenham manager Pochettino's movements with a view to opening talks with the Argentine this summer.