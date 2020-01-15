GOAL

Donny van de Beek will join Real Madrid in the summer, according to De Telegraaf.

The Dutch newspaper's chief sports writer Valentijn Driessen told Veronica Inside: "You can write that down [the Van de Beek to Real Madrid transfer being done]. It's all settled. It's done.

"Manchester United won't have to call for him anymore."

Reports have suggested that Ajax have agreed to sell to Madrid for €55 million (£47m/$61m).

Earlier this month. Van de Beek ruled out a move away from Ajax saying, "I have said it before and I will say it again: I will remain at Ajax this season. And maybe next season as well."