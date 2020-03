GOAL

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa - according to SPORT.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Inter and Napoli are also interested in the 27-year-old, whose current contract at Parc des Princes will expire on June 30.

However, Barca are in pole position to arrange a free transfer for Kurzawa, who has been restricted to just 14 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this term.