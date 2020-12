GOAL

Real Madrid outcast Isco is eager to join Sevilla - according to AS.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal and Everton, but he would prefer to link up with ex-Blancos boss Julen Lopetegui again at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Madrid have no plans to sell Isco though, with Zinedine Zidane eager to keep his current squad intact amid a congested fixture list.