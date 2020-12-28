Isco is most likely to end up leaving Real Madrid for the Premier League.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Arsenal and Everton are the two teams most interested in him, but Juventus and Inter are also eyeing him.

Zinedine Zidane, who was reported to have told Isco he should seek pastures new in January, acknowledged earlier this month the Spanish playmaker has not been given many opportunities to show his abilities this season.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Isco has started just 29 times in LaLiga, while he has been named among the starting XI only three times this campaign.