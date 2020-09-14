Edinson Cavani has called Barcelona to offer them his services, according to Sport.

A free agent after leaving PSG in June, the Uruguayan has been in talks with Benfica, though they have twice broken down.

With Barca seeking a striker as Luis Suarez is frozen out, Cavani is seeking to take advantage.

While Lautaro Martinez remains a top target for the LaLiga giants, Inter have regularly insisted they have no plans to sell the Argentine forward.

Cavani, 33, is allegedly looking for a two-year deal with Barca to act as a temporary solution while the club looks for a permanent replacement for Suarez.