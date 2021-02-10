Zinedine Zidane's defense suffered another setback on Tuesday with Marcelo picking up an injury in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Getafe.

The Brazilian, who provided the assist for Ferland Mendy's goal, becomes the latest member of Los Blancos' backline unavailable for selection, with Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola also sidelined.

Club statement:

"Following tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his left soleus. His recovery will continue to be assessed."