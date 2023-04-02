Karim Benzema scored an exceptional first-half hat-trick to inspire Real Madrid to a 6-0 LaLiga win over Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Los Blancos' title chances may resemble little more than a pipe dream with Barcelona 12 points clear, but Benzema's heroics at least helped ensure they did not fall even further behind this weekend.

It did not always look likely to yield such a one-sided scoreline, but Madrid's slow start subsided for a glut of four goals in under a quarter of an hour – Benzema's seven-minute treble coming after Rodrygo's well-worked opener.

Carlo Ancelotti's men continued their domination in the second half, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez getting in on the act to cap off an empathic win.

Madrid had been under pressure during a breathless opening, though.

Roque Mesa struck Thibaut Courtois' left-hand post and Monchu fired agonisingly wide of the bottom-left corner.

Los Blancos' response was devastating.

Rodrygo raced on to Asensio's pass into the right side of the area before slamming home in the 22nd minute, and Benzema soon took over.

He stooped to head in Vinicius Junior's teasing delivery to open his account, then added a spectacular second when picking out the top-right corner from 20 yards.

Benzema's third was the pick of the bunch, however, meeting Lucas Vazquez's cross with an improvised overhead kick.

Valladolid hit the post again through Kike Perez early in the second half.

But Madrid continued to dominate, having a Rodrygo goal disallowed just past the hour due to handball by Vinicius.

Asensio had no such misfortune, guiding home from 10 yards after Rodrygo's cut-back, and Vazquez capped off a fine day late on when converting from Eden Hazard's throughball.