Raphael Varane will partner Sergio Ramos at the center of Real Madrid's defense for Sunday's LaLiga clash against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín.

Los Blancos will look to regain top spot in the standings following Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

Eder Militão will fill in at right-back as Dani Carvajal is out with flu.

Zinedine Zidane has kept his faith in Marcelo at the left-back position following the Brazilian's impressive performance in last week's El Clasico victory.

Vinicius Junior also keeps his place up front alongside Karim Benzema, with Lucas Vazquez completing the visitors' attacking trident.

Meanwhile, hosts Real Betis will be looking to snap a six-game winless run (3D, 3L) in LaLiga with a near full-strength line-up.

Loren Moron will spread head Los Beticos attack, flanked by Nabil Fekir and Joaquin on either side.

Betis currently sit 14th in the table.

Watch Real Betis vs. Real Madrid live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS - Sunday @ 4pm ET / 1pm PT