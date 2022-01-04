Real Madrid finalized their preparations on Tuesday as they seek revenge on Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey Round of 32.

Ancelotti said: "I haven't seen that match but I know what has happened because the players have told me. It still is an open wound this loss against Alcoyano, in a very difficult moment of the season. The players have told me and they know better than me what happened and what doesn't need to happen tomorrow."

Third-tier Alcoyano, located in Alcoy roughly 50km north of Alicante, stunned the Spanish giants at the same stage last season, beating the then La Liga champions 2-1.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his side will travel to the Estadio El Collao, which holds 4,850 spectators, without Vinicius Jr, Ferland Mendy, Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric, and Karim Benzema.