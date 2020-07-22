Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea last year for €100million in a deal seen by many as a means to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo on the left of the Madrid attack.

However, the Belgium international's first season in Spain has been blighted by injuries, and he only managed 14 league starts.

Luka Modric, though, has advised Hazard to be patient when it comes to rediscovering his best form, just as he did after joining from Tottenham in 2012.

"I loved watching him at Chelsea. Since he came [to Madrid], he hasn't had any luck with his health. You could see how eager he was to play and show what he can do," Modric said.

"I went through those stages of high expectations and the process of adjusting, of the disruptive bad luck, so I told him he just has to be patient."