Diego Simeone has opted to leave Joao Felix on the bench for Sunday's top-of-the-table derby against Real Madrid.

The Atletico Madrid coach has made just two changes to the starting line-up that recorded a 2-0 victory over Villarreal last week, with Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco stepping in for Sime Vrsalijko and Saul Niguez, respectively.

Luis Suarez and Angel Correa will lead a two-man attack for the Rojiblancos, who will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the LaLiga standings to five points.

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane has been boosted with the return of Los Blancos' top goalscorer, Karim Benzema, for the crucial tie at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Rodrygo and Marco Asensio will flank the Frenchman, while Lucas Vazquez maintains his place at right-full amid a slew of defensive injuries for the defending champions.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid - Sunday @ 10:15am ET on beIN SPORTS